Mollywood reforms: Reduced work hours, standardised facilities for technicians

KOCHI: Bringing in major reforms in its work culture, Malayalam film industry has reduced working hours, standardised facilities, and announced higher pay rates for overtime and night schedules.

On Monday, the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) signed an agreement with revised work schedules and standardised food and on-set facilities.

“We had 16 working hours. Now, it has been reduced to 12. There will be multiple shifts, in the morning and the afternoon. Also, the agreement assures a break of an hour each for lunch and dinner,” FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan told reporters in Kochi.

Those who work at night and undertake overtime duty will be given additional payment, he added.

The film bodies have also initiated steps to conduct periodic inspections at all shooting locations to ensure the agreement terms are met.

“Shooting is delayed mostly because actors fail to adhere to the schedule. Technicians and other staff prepare the set and wait for the actors. Thus, the representatives of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) should also be a party to the agreement,” Unnikrishnan added.

The film body representatives also criticised actors for their high remuneration and a lack of participation in film promotion events. Meanwhile, the KFPA has also written to AMMA, requesting a negotiation on actors’ remuneration.

“The industry is running at a loss. Around 99% of the films fail in cinemas. However, no action has been taken. In this scenario, we have written to AMMA,” KFPA secretary Listin Stephen said.

Responding to FEFKA’s complaint that there has not been a salary revision in the Malayalam film industry for the past three and a half years, he said a pay revision for the crew is impossible at the moment.