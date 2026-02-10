No harassment by I-T, says Confident Group managing director T A Joseph

KOCHI: Confident Group managing director T A Joseph on Monday refuted allegations of harassment by income tax (I-T) officials and said the inspections conducted at the group’s premises last month were routine.

“To my knowledge, Confident Group has not faced any harassment from I-T officials. They treated us with respect. Routine GST inspections have also taken place in the past,” he said, during the group’s first press conference after the death of chairman C J Roy, 57, who shot himself dead on January 30 while I-T inspections were in progress at the Confident Group’s office in Bengaluru.

Joseph also firmly rejected rumours of violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act, asserting that the company has zero liability and that all its projects in Kerala and other locations were progressing without any disruption.

Joseph began the press meet by saying he could not comment on Roy’s death, citing strict directions from the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Karnataka. “I worked with Roy for over 20 years. He was a great motivator and a strong brand builder with over 40 lakh followers on social media,” he said.

On queries over allegations by Roy’s brother, Babu Roy, that the chairman was under stress due to I-T raids and harassment, Joseph dismissed the claim.

“We were with Roy all the time, and personally, I do not feel he faced any harassment. Roy was not someone who would tolerate harassment,” Joseph said. Referring to “misleading information” being circulated about the group, Joseph said it had created unnecessary concern among clients.