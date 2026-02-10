RSS ‘Hindu Ekta Sammelanam’ gains pace in poll-bound Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has launched one of its largest mass outreach initiatives in Kerala under the banner ‘Hindu Ekta Sammelanam’ (Hindu Unity Conference), and it plans to organise nearly 1,400 conferences across the state.

Though the initiative is part of the organisation’s nationwide centenary celebrations that commenced in January, its timing in poll-bound Kerala has drawn considerable political attention.

The programme, aimed at fostering unity within the Hindu community and strengthening connections across caste and class lines, is being conducted mainly at the grassroots level in panchayats and in some municipalities and corporation areas in line with the RSS’ organisational division of these areas.

Main focus is being given to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation where at least hundred conferences will be held.

“In Kerala, the Hindu Ekta Sammelanam was started in the last week of January and will end on March 8,” said an RSS functionary. “At the national level, we have set a target of organising 80,000 such conferences. The objective is to unite Hindu society and address social shortcomings through dialogues and collective actions.”

Though the conference is being organised by the RSS, the organisation’s name does not appear prominently on public materials, with programmes solely under the Hindu Ekta Sammelanam banner.

RSS leaders said the organisation will not remain in the forefront as it is meant to unite all sections of Hindu society cutting across party politics.

The conference features photographs of Hindu renaissance leaders and exhorts people to ‘unite for a glorious Bharat to rise in 2047’.

Besides local religious heads and spiritual leaders, the RSS has sought the participation of prominent community representatives from organisations such as Yoga Kshema Sabha, NSS, SNDP Yogam, office-bearers of various temple committees, residents association office-bearers and Sangh Parivar affiliates.