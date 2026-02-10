Sunni unity efforts face hurdles as Kanthapuram Group reacts to Samastha's invitation

KOZHIKODE: The Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar is surprised by Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal’s ‘ghar vapasi’ remarks.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Samastha centenary conference in Kasaragod on Sunday, Thangal said that Sunni groups and individuals who had left Samastha could return to the organisation. Efforts are underway to bring them back into the fold, he said.

The Kanthapuram group was formed in 1989 following a split in Samastha. Another group had left earlier to form the Kerala Samsthana Jem-Iyyathul Ulama. The discussions on the unity of various Sunni groups were gaining momentum with leaders of different groups responding positively.

Kanthapuram himself had said that Sunni unity has become a reality, with only a few technical issues remaining to be resolved over time.

Sources in the Kanthapuram group said that Thangal’s remark should have been avoided at this stage, as they could create confusion among Sunni cadres who are keen to work together.

Till now discussions were on how various Sunni organisations can work together smoothly, but suddenly a new narrative has emerged suggesting that all splinter groups should merge with Samastha.

However, Kanthapuram group leader and Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) general secretary Muhammad Abdul Hakeem Azhari said the call for Sunni unity is always welcome. “We had already given a call for unity and similar gestures had come from the other side too. Persons like M A Yusufali, who is close to both the factions, can be mediators,” he said.