Army’s robust preparedness earned China’s respect, says Brigadier Shekhawat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Galwan clash of 2020 between the armies of India and China did not escalate into a full-scale war owing to Indian Army’s strong preparedness, which earned the respect of the adversary, Brigadier Saurabh Singh Shekhawat, a highly decorated former Army officer has said.

Speaking at a lecture held at Lok Bhavan here on Monday, Shekhawat, who was the commander in the Galwan sector during the clash, emphasised that the only language an enemy understands is the language of strength and power, and that once this strength was demonstrated, tensions subsided.

Shekhawat is a recipient of the Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for acts of gallantry in counter-terrorism operations, mountaineering and distinguished service. “The battlefield is not Instagram, not Facebook, not photographs. The battlefield is extremely brutal,” Shekhawat said.

He added that the situation following Galwan was extremely tense. After the incident, major changes and improvements were implemented, and training continued with unwavering commitment and relentless intensity.

Armoured personnel carriers, tanks, newly inducted vehicles, horses and aircraft were utilised. Weapons and equipment were upgraded and strengthened all along the frontier, he noted.

The former Army officer noted that there are disputed areas near the Karakoram Pass.” In such environments, 99 per cent of the challenge comes from terrain and weather, and only one per cent from the enemy,” he said. Shekhawat said that initially, his relationship with his Chinese counterpart was highly strained. There were aggressive patrols, displays of force and minor clashes. However, as both sides assessed each other’s preparedness and strength, the situation gradually calmed down. “Preparedness itself creates respect,” the former Army officer said.