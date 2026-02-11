Baby to Fathima: Tracing Kerala through names

KOCHI: While Abdul and Mary continue to echo across generations in Kerala, names like Santha and Thankamma — once staples in birth registers of the 1960s and ’70s — are quietly disappearing. Bindhu and Sindhu rose together from the mid-1960s and collapsed after the mid-1980s, mirroring a familiar family memory: the first daughter, Bindhu, the second Sindhu. In their place have arrived waves of Aishwaryas, Vishnus and Fathimas, each reflecting a cultural moment.

A painstaking data exercise by Subin Siby, a self-taught programmer and free-software enthusiast, helps decode that pattern. After downloading electoral rolls from the Election Commission website and analysing nearly 21.97 lakh names — roughly 8% of Kerala’s voter population — Subin has done what elders and school teachers long did from memory: trace generations through names for the period of 1920-2007. This time, nostalgia comes with numbers.

“The name of a person is closely tied to the time of their birth,” Subin said. “In my school alone, there were four Vishnus and three or four Aishwaryas among just 200 students. That made me wonder why a name suddenly becomes popular and then disappears.”

To make the study workable, he estimated birth years from age data in voter lists, corrected spelling variations and tracked the top 50 male and female names year-by-year across corporations and major municipalities, from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur. The graphs that emerged read almost like Kerala’s social history.

One striking example is ‘Baby’. Affectionate, secular, and oddly ageless, it was widely used between the 1950s and early 1970s — for both boys and girls.