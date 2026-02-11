Blasters call off Kozhikode move, ISL home ties stay in Kochi

KOCHI: After weeks of speculation, and anxiety, Kerala Blasters FC have finally settled the big question — there will be no move to Kozhikode this season. Kochi will remain their Indian Super League (ISL) home.

The club confirmed on Monday evening that it has signed a fresh agreement with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), ensuring that the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor will continue to host its home matches. For football fans across the state, it comes as a collective sigh of relief — Kochi’s central location makes travel easier and preserves the city’s long-standing identity as the nerve centre of Kerala football.

The decision follows a brief but intense standoff that had threatened to shift home matches to the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Ahead of the delayed and tightly packed 2025–26 ISL season, the Blasters had explored the move, citing unfinished renovation at the Kaloor stadium and steep rental costs — reportedly to be as high as Rs 10 lakh per match.

With the season set to kick off this weekend, a fresh round of communication between the club and the GCDA reopened the door to Kochi.

“The GCDA has informed that the remaining renovation work in the stadium, including fixing of the removed flood lights, will be completed by February 20, ahead of the first home match. Talks were re-initiated with the authority as there were delays in communication from the side of the Kerala Football Association which maintains the Kozhikode stadium and with the league just around the corner,” a Kerala Blasters spokesperson said.