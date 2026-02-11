Citing financial dealings, SIT opposes thantri’s bail plea in Sabarimala gold theft case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kollam Vigilance court has completed hearing on the bail plea moved by thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in two cases pertaining to Sabarimala gold theft incident.

While the thantri argued that he had authority only over the spiritual matters of the temple and not in its administrative aspects, the special investigation team contended that he had strong ties with Unnikrishnan Potti, the main accused, and opposed the bail plea.

The SIT reportedly told the court that it is yet to fully map the financial dealings of the thantri and enlarging him on bail now would handicap further investigation. It said the investigation so far has revealed that he had stacked large amount of money in various financial institutions as deposits.