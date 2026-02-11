Galathea balasubramaniani — Kochi researchers discover 3-mm crab in Lakshadweep’s coral reefs

KASARGOD: Researchers have discovered a tiny crab species measuring just three millimetres, smaller than a rice grain, from the coral reefs of Agatti in the Lakshadweep islands. A team from the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR), Kochi, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, made the discovery.

They have named the new species Galathea balasubramaniani in honour of T Balasubramanian, a former director and dean of the Faculty of Marine Sciences at the Annamalai University and a former vice-chancellor of the Chettinad Research Academy, in recognition of his contributions to marine biology.

The research team, led by T T Ajith Kumar, head of the regional centre of NBFGR, Kochi, examined the crab’s morphological features, compared them with closely related species from the Indo-Pacific region, and confirmed the discovery through DNA analysis.

The findings have been published in the international taxonomy journal, Zootaxa. The paper was authored by B Surendiran, P R Divya, Mohammed Naeem, A Sundaramanickam and Ajith Kumar. Sundaramanickam works with the marine sciences department of the Annamalai University.