Galathea balasubramaniani — Kochi researchers discover 3-mm crab in Lakshadweep’s coral reefs

KASARGOD: Researchers have discovered a tiny crab species measuring just three millimetres, smaller than a rice grain, from the coral reefs of Agatti in the Lakshadweep islands. A team from the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR), Kochi, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, made the discovery.
They have named the new species Galathea balasubramaniani in honour of T Balasubramanian, a former director and dean of the Faculty of Marine Sciences at the Annamalai University and a former vice-chancellor of the Chettinad Research Academy, in recognition of his contributions to marine biology.
The research team, led by T T Ajith Kumar, head of the regional centre of NBFGR, Kochi, examined the crab’s morphological features, compared them with closely related species from the Indo-Pacific region, and confirmed the discovery through DNA analysis.
The findings have been published in the international taxonomy journal, Zootaxa. The paper was authored by B Surendiran, P R Divya, Mohammed Naeem, A Sundaramanickam and Ajith Kumar. Sundaramanickam works with the marine sciences department of the Annamalai University.
The newly identified crab belongs to the genus Galathea, a group of small, reef-dwelling anomuran crabs commonly called squat lobsters. Resembling tiny lobsters, these crabs have the ability to hide among coral and rocky crevices. They play an important role in coral reef ecosystems by recycling organic matter and serving as food for fish and other marine organisms.
Ajith Kumar said Galathea balasubramaniani differs from its closest relative, G mauritiana, in several body characteristics including the structure of its legs and other morphological features, alongside clear genetic distinctions.
“The discovery underscores the rich yet under-explored marine biodiversity of Lakshadweep,” he said.
According to the research team, 34 species of anomurans (group of decapod crustaceans) were reported from Lakshadweep but no species of galatheid squat lobster was included. So, it becomes important to undertake taxonomic studies across the Lakshadweep Islands, particularly on the anomurans, with a special focus on squat lobsters, they said.
The newly discovered crab has been deposited in the national depository of aquatic organisms, maintained by the NBFGR at Lucknow for future reference.
“Every new discovery like this stresses the importance of protecting our coral reef ecosystems,” said Kajal Chakrobarty, director of NBFGR.
Features
The newly identified crab belongs to the genus Galathea, a group of small, reef-dwelling anomuran crabs commonly called squat lobsters
Resembling tiny lobsters, these crabs have the ability to hide among coral and rocky crevices
They play an important role in coral reef ecosystems by recycling organic matter and serving as food for fish and other marine organisms