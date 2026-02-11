Kerala Assembly polls: A tale of wafer-thin margins in Manjeshwar

KASARGOD: For decades, election after election, victory has eluded the saffron party by a thin margin in Manjeshwar, the northernmost assembly constituency of Kerala. Despite consolidating its presence and vote share, the BJP continues to wrestle with the UDF, especially the IUML, for dominance in Manjeshwar, a grade A constituency for the party.

In an interesting turn of events in the first week of January, a Facebook post by BJP Kasaragod district president M L Ashwini -- written in Kannada -- about her wings being clipped because she was a woman raised many speculations. One touched on the obstacles before her in contesting the assembly seat.

While Ashwini ruled out any political angle to her post, talks were rife the local BJP cadre preferred seasoned faces in Manjeshwar where the BJP has worked for decades to consolidate its vote bank along the Kerala-Karnataka border, especially in coastal Karnataka known as the laboratory of Hindutva.

In February, former BJP state president K Surendran returned to Kasaragod to lead a ‘victory parade’ after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) closed the Arikady toll plaza, which was forcing Manjeshwar residents to pay a double toll -- at Arikady and Thalappady -- for the commute between Kasaragod and Mangaluru.

The district unit claimed the party performed better in the 2025 local body elections, compared to previous elections, as it won five panchayats, including Badiyadka where it tied with the UDF, and the lot favoured the BJP.

But the party has not fared that well in Manjeshwar constituency consisting of Enmakaje, Kumbla, Mangalpady, Manjeshwar, Meenja, Paivalike, Puthige and Vorkady panchayats. All eight panchayats in Manjeshwar assembly constituency are now ruled by the UDF.