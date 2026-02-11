Kerala Assembly polls: Congress moves to field P K Sasi from Ottapalam

PALAKKAD: In a bold recalibration of electoral strategy, the Congress leadership has initiated high-level back-channel negotiations to field Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) chairman and controversial CPM strongman P K Sasi from the Ottapalam Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Highly placed Congress sources confirmed that discussions are going on, and district leaders have been informally instructed not to promote any alternative candidate for Ottapalam until a final decision is taken on Sasi, a former CPM MLA and once-dominant political force in Palakkad.

However, Sasi denied the development. “I have never thought of anything like that. No such discussions have taken place,” he told TNIE.

Despite the denial, senior Congress leaders made it clear that the party views Sasi as a high-value political acquisition capable of altering the electoral arithmetic in Ottapalam, a constituency the CPM has held comfortably in recent elections.

“Ottapalam is winnable if Sasi contests. He still commands a loyal organisational base and enjoys significant influence among grassroots workers and cooperative sector networks,” said a senior KPCC leader, requesting anonymity.

In 2021, CPM’s K Premkumar won the Ottapalam constituency with 74,859 votes, defeating Congress candidate P Sarin, who secured 59,707 votes with a margin of 15,152 votes. The Congress leadership believes Sasi’s entry could bridge that gap and convert a structurally difficult seat into a competitive battleground.