Kerala government declares strike day 'dies non’ for employees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the nationwide strike called by various trade unions, the Left government in Kerala has declared a dies non for striking employees. The government issued an order late on Wednesday night stating that unauthorised absence will result in the withholding of salary.

Referring to the strike called by certain state government employee organisations and teachers on 12 February, the government stated that leave will be sanctioned to employees only under stringent conditions.

"As per Rule 14A of Part I of the Kerala Service Rules, the period of unauthorised absence of an officer due to participation in a strike shall be treated as ‘dies non’. The following orders are issued: the unauthorised absence of employees participating in the strike will be treated as dies non under Rule 14A of Part I, KSR. The pay for the day on which the strike takes place will be withheld from the salary for March 2026," the order stated.