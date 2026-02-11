Kerala to sign sister state deal with Hesse, Germany

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant development in the state’s employment and skills sector, Kerala will sign a ‘Sister-State Agreement’ with the German state of Hesse in March. With the new deal signed, the state expects to provide government-verified job opportunities, German-supported skill development and set up projects for social development. Facilitated by the Kerala Academy of Skill Education (KASE), the agreement is projected to bring revolutionary changes to the industrial and tech sectors, as well as attract more foreign investments here.

Terming the Sister-State Partnership a mutually beneficial agreement across social, economic, and cultural dimensions, Labour Minister V Sivankutty said that these collaborations will significantly contribute to job creation and economic growth in Kerala.

“Industrial sectors in Germany are currently facing several challenges, including sourcing of raw materials, components and technology, due to factors like geopolitical conflicts. Industries in Kerala can collaborate with major counterparts there through technology transfer, product and service sales, joint ventures, and investments in the startup ecosystem,” the minister told TNIE.

According to KASE officials, Hesse, which includes Frankfurt, one of Germany’s largest financial hubs, has a skills gap that can be aptly filled by aspirants from Kerala if they are given proper training.

“Hesse is a state with growth in diverse sectors, including fintech, agriculture, automobile, banking and insurance, chemical, logistics and research. With the agreement in order, we will have government-verified job opportunities there, thereby evading the huge amounts levied by foreign recruiting agencies,” a top official from KASE told TNIE.

He also added that the only prerequisite for these aspirants will be a proficiency in the German language. The setting up of a migration centre is also underway, to facilitate smooth migration. “Those migrating to Hesse through this centre will also have a welcome office there to handle their concerns,” an official remarked.