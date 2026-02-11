KU V-C dissolves students union; clashes rock varsity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting the stage for a major showdown at Kerala University, Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal dissolved the SFI-controlled university union and initiated the process for fresh elections, even as protests by the student outfit over the denial of permission to conduct the university youth festival turned violent at the varsity headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Later in the day, SFI leaders termed the V-C’s decision to disband the union a “revenge bid” and said they will intensify their protests against Kunnummal’s “autocratic ways”.

The V-C had denied permission on the grounds that only a new union formed after the upcoming elections was eligible to conduct the festival. The outgoing committee, he pointed out, had conducted the event in April last year.

SFI activists are on a day-and-night stir at the varsity’s Senate House campus after the V-C turned down their demand to allot Rs 50 lakh to conduct the event.

By noon, a large number of SFI workers marched to the varsity headquarters after dismantling the police barricades erected at the main gate. Police used water cannons multiple times but failed to prevent the protesting students’ entry into the premises.

As they clearly outnumbered police personnel, the SFI workers managed to gain entry into the Senate House building where offices of the varsity’s top officials are situated. Kunnummal was not at the varsity when the protest occurred.