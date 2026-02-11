Textbook distribution to begin on Feb 13; new record set in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting a new benchmark, the state government will begin distributing textbooks for Classes I to X in state syllabus schools on February 13, more than three months ahead of the start of the next academic year. Last year, textbook distribution had begun by mid-March.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters here on Tuesday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will carry out the state-level inauguration of textbook distribution at 12 noon on February 13. “Textbook distribution has remained timely over the past four years. However, this year’s advance schedule sets a new record for the state and is also a rarity at the national level,” the minister said.

Sivankutty said orders have been received from schools for 3.5 crore textbooks in the first volume and 1.9 crore in the second. Of the first volume textbooks, printing has been completed for 79 lakh textbooks of which 55 lakh have reached the distribution hubs.