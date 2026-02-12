Bharat bandh brings life to a standstill in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 24-hour nationwide general strike called by trade unions on Thursday brought life to a standstill in the state, with public transports largely crippled, while commercial establishment remained closed across regions.



Passenger movement was largely affected as the KSRTC operated skeltal service, while private vehicles too largely remained off the roads. The strike, however, did not precipitate any major law and order issues, but low-scale scuffles were reported from northern districts.



Educational institutions remained closed, while the government offices saw limited footfall of employees. The government had declared dies-non for employees.