Church opposition over Thiruvambady seat; Congress in fix

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bilateral discussions within the UDF have hit a stalemate, delaying the release of Congress’ first candidate list for the assembly elections. Party sources say the list is now expected in March, after the conclusion of the ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’ led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.
Lack of consensus on constituency swap among the Congress, IUML and KC (J), along with internal differences within the Congress over seat-sharing and candidates, has slowed the process.
Uncertainty over the proposed Congress–League seat swap in Thiruvambady has further complicated negotiations. Opposition from sections aligned with the Christian Church to the League retaining the seat has reportedly stalled the move.
The Congress had sought Thiruvambady to accommodate the CMP, but the League’s counter demand for Thavanur in Malappuram has run into resistance, with the Congress wary of upsetting the sensitive community balance in the Muslim-dominated district.
The Syro-Malabar Church has been urging the UDF to field a Christian candidate in Thiruvambady, a constituency contested by the IUML since 1991. The Church fears that if the IUML contests again, Christian voters—who make up a significant portion of the electorate—may shift away from the UDF.
However, the League leadership has rejected these claims, noting that Thiruvambady’s electorate is roughly 45% Muslim, 30% Hindu, and 20% Christian. They also warn that changing their candidate could trigger a consolidation of Muslim votes against the UDF.
Local political dynamics further complicate the issue. The UDF currently controls five of the seven panchayats in Thiruvambady. In four of these, the panchayat presidents are Christians from the Congress. Additionally, its three vice-presidents and two district panchayat members are also Christians. In Koodaranhi and Kodenchery panchayats, both the presidents and vice-presidents from Congress belong to the Christian community.
To resolve the deadlock, the League has demanded the reserved Wandoor constituency and is considering fielding its national secretary, Jayanthi Rajan, there.
Party leaders believe this could help maintain community balance. League sources added that conceding Thiruvambady to Congress would leave the League with only one assembly segment in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.