Church opposition over Thiruvambady seat; Congress in fix

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bilateral discussions within the UDF have hit a stalemate, delaying the release of Congress’ first candidate list for the assembly elections. Party sources say the list is now expected in March, after the conclusion of the ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’ led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

Lack of consensus on constituency swap among the Congress, IUML and KC (J), along with internal differences within the Congress over seat-sharing and candidates, has slowed the process.

Uncertainty over the proposed Congress–League seat swap in Thiruvambady has further complicated negotiations. Opposition from sections aligned with the Christian Church to the League retaining the seat has reportedly stalled the move.

The Congress had sought Thiruvambady to accommodate the CMP, but the League’s counter demand for Thavanur in Malappuram has run into resistance, with the Congress wary of upsetting the sensitive community balance in the Muslim-dominated district.

The Syro-Malabar Church has been urging the UDF to field a Christian candidate in Thiruvambady, a constituency contested by the IUML since 1991. The Church fears that if the IUML contests again, Christian voters—who make up a significant portion of the electorate—may shift away from the UDF.

However, the League leadership has rejected these claims, noting that Thiruvambady’s electorate is roughly 45% Muslim, 30% Hindu, and 20% Christian. They also warn that changing their candidate could trigger a consolidation of Muslim votes against the UDF.