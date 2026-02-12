CM Pinarayi Vijayan distributes Ravi Pillai scholarship

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students should cautiously fight the efforts to promote caste and religious enmity, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the inauguration of the Ravi Pillai Academic Excellence Scholarship distribution at Nishagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Mentioning that the scholarship scheme would open up new avenues in the state’s educational progress, the CM also appreciated Ravi Pillai for his social commitment through the scheme. He recalled how the NRI businessman extended support to the state during times of crisis like the 2018 floods and Covid pandemic.

Scholarships worth Rs 10 crores were distributed to as many as 1,500 students in the ceremony -- 1,100 students from higher secondary section, and 200 each from the undergraduate and postgraduate categories. A 20% reservation for the children of non-resident Keralites and 5% for differently-abled students was also given by the selection committee, chaired by Norka Roots CEO Ajith Kolassery. A total sum of Rs 525 crore has been earmarked for the organisation of the event for the next 50 years.

Presided over by Revenue Minister K Rajan, the function was also attended by MLAs Kadakampally Surendran, Ramesh Chennithala, K Ansalan, V K Prasanth, M Vincent, and P C Vishnunadh, Norka executive vice-chairman P Sreeramakrishnan, and Norka director Ravi Pillai, among others.