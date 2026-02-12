Global Ayyappa meet leaves TDB poorer by Rs 3.4 crore, audit flags fund diversion despite HC bar

KOCHI: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) incurred a loss of Rs 3.4 crore in connection with the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Meet, according to a Special Commissioner’s audit report submitted before the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

The report states that the total expenditure incurred by the Board was not fully recovered through sponsorships as initially planned. The Devaswom Board had advanced Rs 3 crore for organising the event, with the understanding that the amount would be reimbursed once sponsorship funds were mobilised. However, there is no clarity on whether the entire amount was raised through sponsorship.

The audit report also points to a lack of transparency in fund utilisation. It notes that the decision to conduct the Global Ayyappa Meet was not recorded in the official minutes of the Devaswom Board. The event was organised when P S Prasanth was TDB president

The High Court had earlier directed that not even a single rupee should be taken from the government or the Devaswom Board for conducting the Ayyappa Meet.

Despite this, Rs 3.4 crore was reportedly drawn from the board’s surplus fund for the event.

The Board had resolved that its own funds could be temporarily utilised and later reimbursed from sponsorship proceeds. However, the audit report highlights ambiguity over whether the full sponsorship amount was realised.

Sources indicate that the Global Ayyappa Meet may also come under the purview of the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. In connection with the Sabarimala flag mast reconstruction case, the Vigilance department is expected to write to the SIT seeking transfer of relevant files.