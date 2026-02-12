Kerala’s coastline to be mapped for ‘vulnerabilities’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala coastline is all set to receive a scientific vulnerability profile and sharper and more Kerala-specific early warnings, with the Institute of Climate Change Studies (ICCS) and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) joining hands under the Union government’s Deep Ocean Mission (DOM).

The ICCS — under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) — and INCOIS have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to integrate ocean observations with climate research and disaster preparedness. A key outcome will be the preparation of a comprehensive vulnerability map for Kerala’s entire 590-km coastline and the roll-out of advanced hazard alerts tailored to the state.

Though INCOIS currently issues national-level advisories, Kerala will be the first state where an integrated ocean-atmosphere climate advisory framework is implemented at scale. ICCS director K Rajendran told TNIE that combining INCOIS’ operational ocean observation systems with ICCS’ atmospheric and climate research strengths would enable “integrated climate services” for Kerala’s coastal belt.

“The partnership will significantly improve alerts for sea-related hazards such as high waves, coastal erosion, sea incursions, and kallakkadal (sudden abnormal sea surges). We have identified six to seven highly vulnerable stretches along the Kerala coast where such early alerts will be critical,” Rajendran said.