Kerala’s tale of two spices: Queen rising, black gold fading

KOCHI: Last April, Stany Pothen — one of Kerala’s biggest cardamom planters — found himself deep in the hills of Guatemala, the world’s largest producer of the aromatic spice. For a month, he walked plantations, spoke to growers, and studied their methods. What he saw confirmed a growing global reality: the cardamom market is tight, and Kerala is quietly stepping into a moment of advantage.

“There’s a global shortage,” says Pothen, who also heads the Cardamom Planters Association. The brutal summer of 2024 hurt yields in India — and Guatemala too. Yet, despite being the world’s largest producer, Guatemala’s cultivation practices remain largely small-scale and dependent on rainfall. “Their systems are not as advanced as ours — especially irrigation,” he notes.

The result is visible in the market. With Guatemala’s output yet to recover — by some estimates down by as much as 40-50% — global inventories have tightened sharply. Prices have surged to Rs 2,500–2,600 per kg, a multi-year high that is now driving renewed optimism across Kerala’s cardamom belt.

For growers in Idukki’s three taluks — Udumbanchola, Peermade and Devikulam — the ‘queen of spices’ is suddenly the flavour of the season. Production this year has climbed anywhere between 30% and 70%, reversing last year’s slump when output had dropped from 22,869 tonnes in 2023-24 to 18,310 tonnes in 2024-25.The higher prices have also expanded the cultivated area to around 1.25 lakh acres, nearly doubling from earlier decades.

The boom is a reminder of the cyclical fortunes of spices. Six years ago, cardamom prices had touched an all-time high of Rs 5,000 per kg in June 2019, only to crash to Rs 900 by mid-2022. Now, with global demand firm — particularly from the Middle East and strong domestic consumption — Kerala’s growers are once again betting big.