Kollam ‘Red fort’ up against swing dynamics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kollam is emerging as one of the state’s most closely watched battlegrounds in the run-up to the assembly elections, with shifting voter loyalties and narrowing margins turning it into a classic swing seat. The CPM, which has held Kollam since 2006, faces its toughest challenge yet after the UDF made significant gains in the 2025 local body elections, signalling the erosion of absolute Left dominance.

The constituency is currently represented by actor-turned-politician M Mukesh, who won comfortably in 2016 with a margin of 17,611 votes against Congress’ Sooraj Ravi but saw his lead collapse to just 2,072 votes in 2021 against Bindu Krishna. While Mukesh polled 58,524 votes, Bindu secured 56,452 votes, underscoring UDF’s growing strength.

The BJP, represented by M Sunil, maintained a steady presence with 14,252 votes, a figure that, while not enough to win, has the potential to influence margins in a tight race. UDF’s momentum was further reinforced in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, when RSP’s N K Premachandran defeated Mukesh by over 1.5 lakh votes, a result widely seen as a referendum on the Left’s urban governance.

As 2026 approaches, the CPM is recalibrating its strategy, with reports suggesting Mukesh will not be fielded again due to his narrow victories and personal controversies.

“The development work undertaken in the past 10 years will help the LDF retain the seat. Even in the recent local body election, the LDF received the most number of votes. Anti-incumbency factor is negligible though there could be opinions against individuals,” said G Lalu, a former councillor and member of the CPI state council.

Names such as district acting secretary S Jayamohan and former district panchayat president P K Gopan are being discussed as possible successors.