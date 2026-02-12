‘Touched’ by Nila, first blind-friendly museum in India set to open its doors in Ponnani

MALAPPURAM: India’s first blind-friendly museum is ready to open its doors on the banks of the Bharathappuzha, with facilities for visitors to experience history not just through sight, but through touch, sound and memory. The Nila Heritage Museum in Ponnani reimagines how the past is told, placing inclusivity at the heart of a cultural institution that traces the civilisational journey along the Nila, one of the state’s most storied rivers.

Conceived as a river museum, it charts the layered social, cultural and political histories that unfolded along the Bharathappuzha, with a special focus on Ponnani kalari and the evolution of Kerala’s martial traditions. Ponnani MLA P Nandakumar said the project was envisioned as a bridge between generations. “The Bharathappuzha is not merely a geographical feature; it is a living witness to Kerala’s civilisation. This museum narrates that story in a way that is accessible, research-driven and relevant to the present,” he said.

Situated on the Nila River path, the museum has been built on irrigation land under the Chamravattom project division office. The project faced multiple administrative and technical challenges, including the release of land from the irrigation department, before reaching completion. “Despite the hurdles, all obstacles were eventually resolved, and the museum is now fully ready for operation,” Nandakumar said.

Designed in the Indo-Dutch vastu architectural style and spread across 17,000 sqft, the museum has been developed to world-class standards. According to the MLA, inclusivity was central to its design. “This is a museum where the visually challenged can engage with history meaningfully. It reflects Kerala’s commitment to ensuring that culture and knowledge are accessible to all,” he said.