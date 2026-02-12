‘Touched’ by Nila, first blind-friendly museum in India set to open its doors in Ponnani

MALAPPURAM: India’s first blind-friendly museum is ready to open its doors on the banks of the Bharathappuzha, with facilities for visitors to experience history not just through sight, but through touch, sound and memory. The Nila Heritage Museum in Ponnani reimagines how the past is told, placing inclusivity at the heart of a cultural institution that traces the civilisational journey along the Nila, one of the state’s most storied rivers.
Conceived as a river museum, it charts the layered social, cultural and political histories that unfolded along the Bharathappuzha, with a special focus on Ponnani kalari and the evolution of Kerala’s martial traditions. Ponnani MLA P Nandakumar said the project was envisioned as a bridge between generations. “The Bharathappuzha is not merely a geographical feature; it is a living witness to Kerala’s civilisation. This museum narrates that story in a way that is accessible, research-driven and relevant to the present,” he said.
Situated on the Nila River path, the museum has been built on irrigation land under the Chamravattom project division office. The project faced multiple administrative and technical challenges, including the release of land from the irrigation department, before reaching completion. “Despite the hurdles, all obstacles were eventually resolved, and the museum is now fully ready for operation,” Nandakumar said.
Designed in the Indo-Dutch vastu architectural style and spread across 17,000 sqft, the museum has been developed to world-class standards. According to the MLA, inclusivity was central to its design. “This is a museum where the visually challenged can engage with history meaningfully. It reflects Kerala’s commitment to ensuring that culture and knowledge are accessible to all,” he said.
The exhibits span literature, labour movements, science, trade, and the arts. They include visual narratives of Poothappattu by Edasseri and Parayipetta Panthirukulam, archival material related to Thunchaththu Ezhuthachan, Zainuddin Makhdoom and Poonthanam, and the literary contributions of Edassery, Uroob, M T Vasudevan Nair, M Govindan, and Akkitham. Equally prominent are displays documenting the beedi workers’ strike in Ponnani, the arrival of the Zamorin and Vasco da Gama, the astronomical contributions of Madhava of Sangamagrama, the historic Thirunavaya Mamankam, the Sarvodaya Mela, ancient naval connections and Ponnani’s rich musical traditions. The exhibits have been curated with a strong research focus and designed by the Uralungal Design Strategy Lab.
enduring story
The museum building has been handed over to Malappuram DTPC and is expected to open by the last week of February.
The Nila Heritage Museum is expected to become a key cultural landmark in Malappuram district, offering an immersive and inclusive gateway to Kerala’s past through the enduring story of the Nila.