Asymptomatic infections that may threaten women’s reproductive health

Many women believe that an infection will always cause pain, discharge, fever, or discomfort. Unfortunately, this is not always true. Some reproductive tract infections remain completely silent with no symptoms at all, but can, in due course, damage a woman’s reproductive system. These are called asymptomatic infections, and they are one of the most overlooked reasons for infertility and pregnancy problems.
Why so dangerous?
These infections can cause long-lasting inflammation, scarring of the fallopian tubes, damage to the lining of the uterus, reduced chances of pregnancy, higher risk of miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy and infertility.
Why are women more susceptible to STIs?
Anatomical factors: The cervix is more receptive to bacteria and viruses when compared to the male urethra.
Silent spread: Symptoms are often absent and infections remain untreated, allowing bacteria to ascend from the cervix into the uterus and fallopian tubes.
Biological vulnerability: The vaginal environment (pH, moisture) can encourage the growth of certain organisms.
Some infections:
Chlamydia and Gonorrhea
Urinary tract infections
Bacterial vaginosis
Chronic uterine infection
Genital tuberculosis
Risks:
Subfertility, which means difficulty in getting pregnant
Repeated IVF or embryo transfer failures
Recurrent miscarriages
Preterm delivery
Ectopic pregnancy
Many women learn about these infections only during investigations for infections or for infertility.
Women’s reproductive health can suffer in the long-term from untreated, asymptomatic STD infections. Around 10-15% of women with untreated Chlamydia will get Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID). PID caused by an untreated, asymptomatic STI is the leading cause of preventable infertility through damage to the fallopian tubes.
Damage to the fallopian tubes as a result of untreated, asymptomatic STDs can lead to tubal pregnancies, which can be life-threatening. Persistent, asymptomatic HPV infections can lead to cervical and other forms of reproductive cancer.
Untreated, asymptomatic STDs can result in preterm deliveries and low-birth-weight babies, who can also become infected.
Solutions:
Simple blood tests, urine samples, or swabs can be used to diagnose most untreated asymptomatic infections. For the remaining, advanced diagnostic tests can be used. Most infections diagnosed early are readily treatable.
How to combat this threat:
Sexually active women, especially those under 35, should get tested annually for chlamydia and gonorrhea, even if they have no symptoms. The HPV vaccine is critical for preventing high-risk infections that lead to cervical cancer.
Partners must be tested and treated to prevent reinfection. Maintaining safe sexual behaviours and getting medical advice at the right time are crucial. Creating and implementing targeted screening strategies will help to prevent female reproductive health problems.
Silent infections are not a sign of carelessness or failure, they are rather a biological reality. Knowing about asymptomatic infections helps one make responsible choices without panic or shame. Consulting a doctor immediately is advisable. The right knowledge and care can make a marked difference to one’s long-term health.