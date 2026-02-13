Benny Behanan emerges as frontrunner for KPCC president post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and former UDF convenor Benny Behanan is emerging as the frontrunner for the post of KPCC president, which is expected to fall vacant as incumbent president Sunny Joseph is set to contest the upcoming assembly elections from his home constituency, Peravoor.

Party sources indicate that internal discussions are gaining momentum within the Congress over the leadership change, with Behanan’s name receiving considerable support from senior leaders. The anticipated transition of power is viewed as part of the party’s broader strategy to streamline organisational responsibilities ahead of polls.

Sunny Joseph is likely to step down from the KPCC chief’s post to focus on his electoral campaign, prompting the high command to consider a replacement who can ensure organisational stability during the crucial pre-election period. Behanan, a seasoned politician and MP, is seen by many within the party as a consensus candidate capable of balancing various factions and community equations.

While no official announcement has been made, indications from within the party suggest that a decision could be finalised soon as the preparation of the Congress candidate list enters the final stage.