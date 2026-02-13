Elephant tusks worth Rs 2 crore stolen from Pangode Military Camp in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two elephant tusks worth around Rs 2 crore were reportedly stolen from the Pangode Military Camp.

According to the FIR, unidentified persons trespassed into the Officers’ Mess and committed the theft. The incident is suspected to have occurred during a DJ party held on the premises on Wednesday.

The Poojappura police have registered a case following the incident.

Police said the accused entered the Officers’ Mess inside the military station compound with the intent to steal the ivory. They allegedly gained unlawful access and removed the tusks that were kept there under official custody.

The theft is believed to have taken place between February 11 and 9 am on February 12, the FIR noted. Police suspect that one or more persons who came to the military station in connection with the DJ party may be involved.

Officials are checking how the suspects entered a restricted area inside the high-security facility. Police are also examining possible lapses in surveillance and access control.