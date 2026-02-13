Kerala HC breather for KSRTC staffer sent 600km away over pro-UDF piece

KOCHI: It all went south -- or north? -- quickly! An article in a Congress-affiliated trade union’s house journal projecting a “bright future” for the KSRTC under a UDF government boomeranged on its author, triggering an extreme move: a transfer from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod -- some 600km away.

Challenging the move, the union leader approached the Kerala High Court, which on Thursday quashed the order, terming the move “punitive” and arbitrary, and ruling that it could not be justified as a routine administrative decision.

Justice N Nagaresh set aside the January 30 transfer order of 48-year-old Sivakumar S, a selection grade assistant at the KSRTC chief office and district secretary of the Kerala State Transport Workers Union, Thiruvananthapuram North. The court also quashed the memorandum of charges issued against him.

Sivakumar’s piece, in a recent edition of the journal, detailed KSRTC’s mounting debts, operational inefficiencies and hardships faced by employees.

The article went a step further, expressing hope that if the UDF returned to power, a management plan and a pro-labour approach would revive the struggling state public-sector unit. At a time when political conversations are intensifying over whether the LDF government can secure an unprecedented third straight term in office, the article did not sit well with authorities. Within weeks of its publication, disciplinary proceedings were initiated.

The KSRTC contended that the article contained misleading statements capable of creating unrest and polarisation among employees. Citing a 2021 circular prohibiting defamatory publications through media platforms, the corporation argued that the act amounted to grave misconduct and justified the transfer pending disciplinary action.