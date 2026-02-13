Kerala HC questions plea seeking CBI enquiry in Sabarimala gold theft case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday sharply questioned petitioners seeking a CBI probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case, asking them to cite five recent cases in which the agency had conducted successful investigations and to provide their case numbers.

During the hearing, the bench asked why a central agency probe was being demanded and reminded the petitioners that they should be fully aware of the legal provisions governing such requests. The court also sought details of recent cases effectively investigated by the CBI.

The petitions were filed by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the Tanthri Sabha, among others. They contended that the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was not progressing in the right direction and argued that an independent investigation free from political interference was necessary to identify those responsible.

The court pointed out that the SIT investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the High Court and that the Devaswom Bench is aware of the progress of the probe. It also referred to the provisions of the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, noting that the statute contains specific safeguards.

The Devaswom Bench, comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice KV Jayakumar, is considering the pleas. The court said it would hear detailed arguments after reply affidavits are filed and that all petitions seeking a CBI probe would be considered together.