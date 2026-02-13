Kerala's KITE takes AI aid to prepare students for entrance exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has launched the new phase of its ‘Key to Entrance’ special training programme enabled with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The programme is useful for all Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary students in the state’s public schools.
According to an official statement, the initiative will assist 8,00,000 students across science, commerce and humanities streams to excel in competitive examinations, including KEAM, NEET, CUET, CA Foundation and those conducted by the PSC. Mock tests are also available on the portal for self-practice.
KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath said the AI system implemented this year through KITE’s ‘Samagra AI Learning Room’ generates personalised study plans based on each student’s learning pace and exam performance. The system analyses the progress of tests taken by a student and provides question sets across three levels -- beginner, intermediate and excellent.
In addition to the AI-driven features, over 20,000 questions verified by expert teachers are available on the portal. “This marks the first time a state government in India providing free entrance coaching for students of all streams by leveraging AI technology,” the statement said.
Training for subjects including physics, chemistry, mathematics, botany, zoology, economics, accountancy, business studies and political science is available. The next phase, commencing on February 25, will include training in English, reasoning and general awareness.
Students of Classes 11 and 12 can access these services via the portal www.entrance.kite.kerala.gov.in using login details provided by their schools. The student’s Higher Secondary or Vocational Higher Secondary application number serves as the user ID, which is already available on the portal. Principals or nodal teachers will generate passwords accordingly. Detailed user guides and video tutorials are also provided on the portal.
In addition to the classes aired on the KITE VICTERS channel, students can watch sessions through the entrance portal and the YouTube channel.