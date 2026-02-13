Kerala's 'state microbe' move trains focus on better gut health

A 2025 study published in the ‘Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care’, found 66.4 per cent prevalence of functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGIDs) among adults in Kerala.



Notably, the study suggested strengthening the existing healthcare system with ground-level programmes focusing on FGIDs and probiotics.

Recent research suggests that alterations in the gut microbiome may lead to increased risk of Parkinson’s disease. These findings point to a possible link between lifestyle-driven changes in gut flora and the development or progression of neurodegenerative diseases.



Wellness coach Rajiv Ambat welcomes the ‘state microbe’ declaration, noting that more awareness can help curb the worrying rise in gut-related issues among Malayalis. “Friendly gut microbes are crucial for proper absorption and assimilation of nutrients. When the microbiome is not at an optimal level, it affects the whole system — from head to toe,” he says.

“Intake of junk/processed food, alcohol consumption, smoking, odd food timings, excess caffeine, and irrational use of antibiotics take a toll on the gut microbiome. It’s a common pattern I see among many of my clients these days,” he says.



Rajiv, who is a lifestyle disorders researcher and founder of SOLVEMyHealth, points out that a deficiency of healthy gut microbes can even affect the hormonal balance of the body.

“One prime example is serotonin, aka the ‘happy hormone’. Studies have shown that poor gut health leads to a dip in serotonin levels, which can cause mood disorders,” he says.



“Moreover, gut microbiome imbalance leads to issues such as indigestion and bloating, which affect one’s productivity.”

Echoing the observations, clinical dietician Gayathri V notes that microbial imbalance is also linked to obesity and metabolic disorders. “Fermented milk drinks and kombucha, rich in beneficial bacteria, are now widely available. They support digestion and even weight management,” she says.



“It’s not just about probiotics. One has to ensure sufficient intake of fibre-rich food — prebiotics, or the fuel for healthy gut microbes. Holistic wellness lies in a simple mantra: balanced diet, proper hydration, and regular exercise.”