Kerala’s youngest organ donor: 10-month-old Aalin saves four lives after road accident

KOCHI: In a profound act of courage amid unimaginable grief, 10-month-old Aalin Sherin Abraham has given new life to four people, becoming Kerala’s youngest organ donor.

The Pathanamthitta native was undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital, Kochi, when doctors declared her brain dead on Friday afternoon. Her organs, two kidneys, liver, eyes and heart valves, will now help multiple patients in need.

Aalin is the daughter of Mallapally natives Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John.

The tragedy unfolded on February 5, when the car carrying Aalin, her mother and maternal grandparents met with an accident while travelling from Kottayam to Thiruvalla. The infant lost consciousness immediately, while her mother and grandparents suffered serious injuries. She was first rushed to Changanacherry Government General Hospital, then shifted to St Thomas Hospital, Changanacherry, and later to Believers Hospital, Thiruvalla. As her condition remained critical, she was moved to Amrita Hospital, Ernakulam, on February 6.

“The treatment was started upon the arrival of the child. But the efforts could not bring the baby back to life. Doctors confirmed brain death on Friday,” an official at Amrita Hospital said.

With her father's consent, the organ donation process was coordinated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO). “Aalin's donated heart valve will be sent to Thiruvananthapuram Sree Chitra Institute, and the liver will be sent to Thiruvananthapuram KIMS Hospital (KIMS). A patient in the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will receive her kidneys. Additionally, the child's eyes will be donated to the eye bank,” said Dr Noble Gracious, executive director of K-SOTTO.

Health Minister Veena George paid tribute to the family’s extraordinary decision. “Her demise deeply saddens us. But I take a moment to thank the parents for their decision to save the lives of others. He shares in the family's grief,” she wrote on Facebook.