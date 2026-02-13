MSC Elsa 3 wreckage: Hazardous cargo left abandoned in Kerala

KOCHI: Nine months after the Liberian-flagged cargo vessel MSC Elsa 3 sank into the depths of the Arabian Sea, around 14.6 nautical miles off Thottappally harbour in Alappuzha, the concerns raised by environmentalists in Kerala seem to be playing out.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), which operated Elsa 3, has washed its hands of the environmental impact, and Smit Salvage, the team engaged by operator, has quietly abandoned the salvage operations and returned. The ship capsized on May 25, 2025.

“The extraction of oil using hot tapping technology was completed on October 10. However, the salvage team informed that they do not have the expertise to salvage wrecked ships beyond a depth of 50m. They had arrived with all the support system to retrieve the wreck, but after conducting the inspection, they expressed helplessness.

They submitted a compliance report to the DG Shipping after completing the oil extraction. But the team has not since returned,” said Mercantile Marine Department principal officer J Senthil Kumar.

As per the Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007, adopted by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the ship owner has the liability to identify, report, and remove hazardous wrecks and other debris from the sea.

The convention covers sunken or stranded ships and any object lost at sea that poses a hazard to navigation, marine environment, coastal interests, or the safety of life and property.

The fishermen in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts had complained that they suffered huge losses as their nets were torn after getting entangled in the sunken vessel and containers.