PM Modi hosts BJP delegation from Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted newly elected civic body members from Kerala, including the delegation from the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation, at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

The delegation was led by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh and comprised newly elected BJP councillors and other elected representatives from across Kerala. The team was on a three-day visit to New Delhi and met senior BJP leaders to discuss developmental priorities for the state.

Sharing about the meeting in a post on social media platform, the Prime Minister said he hosted BJP panchayat members, municipal councillors and corporation councillors from across Kerala, including those from Thiruvananthapuram corporation, where the party secured a historic victory in the recent local body elections.

Discussions focused on deepening the bond between BJP and the people of Kerala, advancing the party’s good governance agenda, and improving “ease of living” for citizens. “Kerala is tired of the LDF and UDF and is looking at the BJP-NDA alliance with great hope,” the Prime Minister noted.

Mayor V V Rajesh told TNIE that the meeting was meaningful and will help the growth of the capital. The delegation will reach Kerala on Friday.