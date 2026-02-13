Rush for a sure seat: Congress leaders line up for Thrikkakara poll ticket

KOCHI: If there is one assembly constituency in Ernakulam where the Congress does not have to worry about the Opposition, it is Thrikkakara. But ahead of the 2026 elections, the claim for this “safe seat” has turned into a full-blown scramble within the party.

Seen as a virtual guarantee for the UDF, Thrikkakara has triggered a beeline of aspirants eager to secure the Congress ticket. The contest, party insiders admit, is not about defeating rivals – it is more about outmanoeuvring party colleagues. The seat is currently represented by Uma Thomas, who was fielded in 2021 after the death of her husband, P T Thomas. Her candidature at the time rode on a sympathy wave and the party’s calculation of assured victory.

Now, with 2026 approaching, several leaders have openly or discreetly positioned themselves as contenders. Among those keen are DCC president Mohammed Shiyas, KPCC general secretary Deepthi Mary, former mayor Tony Chammany, and municipal leader Rashid Ullampilly. “Thrikkakara is one of the few constituencies where the Congress ticket almost guarantees a win. Naturally, everyone wants it,” said a senior party worker.

Sources say Shiyas is exploring the seat as a strong option, especially if alliance equations keep Kalamassery with the IUML. Deepthi Mary, whose home turf is Thrikkakara, is also seen as a serious aspirant, though insiders point to internal factional equations that may complicate her path.

Rashid Ullampilly, with his long tenure as a councillor and former chairman of the health standing committee in Thrikkakara municipality, is said to enjoy grassroots backing. Former mayor Tony Chammany, too, remains in the reckoning.