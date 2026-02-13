Smuggled gold worth Rs 1.3K crore seized from four international airports in Kerala since 2021

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Smuggled gold worth approximately Rs 1,277 crore was seized by the customs and central excise from four international airports in the state between January 2021 and October 2025, data accessed by TNIE has revealed.

The customs registered as many as 2,339 cases of gold seizure during the period with Kochi recording the most number of cases: 935. The price of the seized booty has been calculated on the basis of the tariff value set by the customs department, which is lower than the market value. If the seized consignments are valued against the market price, the collective value of the yellow metal would easily cross Rs 3,000 crore.

Tariff value is the fixed price set by the customs to calculate import duty. For the first two weeks of February, it is Rs 1.37 lakh per 10 grams of 24K gold. The market rate for the same during the period hovers between Rs 1.56 and 1.57 lakh.

As per the data, gold smuggling in the state peaked in 2022—That was when the Union government hiked the import tax to 18.45%—going by the quantity of gold seized. In 771 instances, gold worth Rs 678 crore was seized that year.