'Tarzan Man' comes to Kerala

Edgar Rice Burroughs followed no rules when he wrote the book that turned a generation towards the glories of the jungle. Tarzan, the folk hero he created, did more than grip readers with awe. He stirred a yearning for the woods in many.



Tarzan still swings in the modern imagination. For Victor Manuel, that swing is not fantasy but a life philosophy.



“Imbibe the spirit of the woods, the way life moved there — slow, steady, surgically sharp,” says Victor, whose ‘Tarzan Movement’ seeks to evoke the primate humans left behind as time flew by.