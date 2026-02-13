This dreamer is on the go

“I was mesmerised,” he recalls. “It was as if a different world had opened before me. It was as if I was in the era of Chalukyas and the Cholas.”

All the splendour ebbed into him through his eyes. Krishnakumar’s eyes are more imbibing than most others. With them, he takes in the world, studies whatever is presented before him — and even writes. Literally.



Afflicted by spinal muscular atrophy since birth, he is a wheelchair user and cannot use his hands to write. Instead, Krishnakumar explains that he uses his eyes to write, thanks to the Tobii software gifted to him by a friend named Raji Mathew, who works with Wipro. This enables him to use a computer by tracking eye movement.



Using this software, he wrote about the experiences of his travels in September 2025 through the Tamil Nadu locales of Thenkasi, Thanjavur, Madurai, and Rameswaram. “It was a dream. And the result of years of trial and planning,” says Krishnakumar, who works as an LIC agent in Kollam.

“We had planned for such a trip two times before but it failed because of logistics and health reasons. But the third time, the resolve was, maybe, stronger. We planned diligently down to the minutest detail. My friend Sreejith V, from IIM Kozhikode, helped me with that by creating a map for me. And the volunteer group of the NGO Mobility in Dystrophy (MIND) travelled with me to all these places along with my mother.”