Twelve artists from Malappuram defy limitations to redefine kolkali

MALAPPURAM: When the rhythmic clash of wooden sticks syncs in perfect harmony, the audience sees what the performers cannot – symmetry, speed and stunning precision.

On stage, the 12-member blind kolkali team of Malappuram-based Ability Foundation for the Disabled moves as one, steps measured and timing exact. In an art form defined by visual cues, they rely instead on memory, mental mapping and unshakeable trust, and in the process end up refining kolkali. The group comprising 12 visually impaired artists has already performed at several venues, including government functions, hospitals, literary festivals, marriages and other cultural events, and earned widespread appreciation.

Defying conventional assumptions about visual limitations in performing arts, the performers mastered the intricate movements and brisk rhythm of kolkali with striking speed and precision. “We know kolkali is not simple. It demands speed, coordination and perfect rhythm to create a flawless performance. It was not easy for us, especially since most of us had never even seen kolkali.

The foundation already has oppana and Sufi dance teams of physically impaired artists who use wheelchairs.