Twelve artists from Malappuram defy limitations to redefine kolkali

MALAPPURAM: When the rhythmic clash of wooden sticks syncs in perfect harmony, the audience sees what the performers cannot – symmetry, speed and stunning precision.
On stage, the 12-member blind kolkali team of Malappuram-based Ability Foundation for the Disabled moves as one, steps measured and timing exact. In an art form defined by visual cues, they rely instead on memory, mental mapping and unshakeable trust, and in the process end up refining kolkali. The group comprising 12 visually impaired artists has already performed at several venues, including government functions, hospitals, literary festivals, marriages and other cultural events, and earned widespread appreciation.
Defying conventional assumptions about visual limitations in performing arts, the performers mastered the intricate movements and brisk rhythm of kolkali with striking speed and precision. “We know kolkali is not simple. It demands speed, coordination and perfect rhythm to create a flawless performance. It was not easy for us, especially since most of us had never even seen kolkali.
The foundation already has oppana and Sufi dance teams of physically impaired artists who use wheelchairs.
Learning was comparatively easier for them as they can see the performance,” said Ismail A P, a kolkali artist and coordinator of the Blind Wing of the Ability Foundation.The team was formed in February 2023. Within three years, they have performed at hundreds of venues.
The initial challenge was the selection of members. “We could not form a team consisting entirely of completely blind members. So, we created a balanced team, with half the members completely blind and the other half partially blind. Still, using the kolkali sticks and learning the fast-paced movements was equally difficult.
Since we cannot see the steps, our master, Ismail Kurukkal, taught each member individually. We first learned the footwork. All of us were afraid to use the stick; we feared we might hit our heads or poke our eyes. The fear was overcome through constant practice and mental calculation. We began using the sticks within four days,” Ismail recalled.
Within two months, the team was ready to perform and soon began appearing in television programmes.“We never thought we would receive this much acceptance. We were invited to TV programmes, literature festivals, hospitals, marriages and various cultural events. Someday, with God’s grace, we hope to become a professional team,” Ismail said.
Besides Ismail A P, the team comprises Harris Valancheri, Ismail E B, Fawas, Ratheesh, Jaisal, Shamsudheen, Mahin Basheer, Arjun, Abhinand, Shivakumar and Anees Rahman.