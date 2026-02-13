VD Satheesan downplays Kuttiady 'dais clash', calls it minor incident

KOZHIKODE: A day after a video went viral showing Congress’s emerging face, Shafi Parambil MP, in a public scuffle on the dais during the reception of the Puthuyuga Yatra in Kuttiady, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan struck a defiant tone. Leading the march, he dismissed the episode as a minor incident, accusing rivals of magnifying it out of envy over the overwhelming public response to the Yatra.

Satheesan also dismissed media reports claiming that senior Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran had fallen during the event, terming them “false.” It was the presiding officer who insisted that Shafi should speak, but the MP declined due to delays in the schedule. “Shafi merely said he would not speak as it was already late. There was no disagreement,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode DCC president Adv K Praveen Kumar downplayed the episode, insisting that what unfolded on stage was a burst of enthusiasm — not a scuffle. “There was no pushing or disorder. It was simply a friendly exchange amid the excitement of the event,” he said.