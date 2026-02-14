Congress set to release first candidate list for Kerala Assembly polls by February 20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to the demand of a section of leadership, the Congress high command is likely to announce the party’s first list of candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections by February 20.

There has been a difference of opinion over the timing of the declaration, with a section led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan arguing that the list should be published only after the conclusion of UDF’s ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’, led by him, on March 7.

They argue that an early declaration would shift attention from the UDF journey to protests by aspirants who fail to secure a place on the list.

However, the leadership has reportedly reached a consensus to proceed with the initial list. Party sources said the first phase is expected to include the names of most sitting MLAs, with the exception of two or three constituencies where discussions are still under way.

The release is aimed at providing clarity to local units and enabling prospective candidates to begin campaign preparations without delay.

The high command is of the view that declaring a list consisting largely of sitting MLAs would not pose a major threat of dissent. The two constituencies where the incumbent MLAs are unlikely to find a place are Tripunithura and Palakkad.

In Tripunithura, sitting MLA K Baba has reportedly conveyed to the party leadership his desire to withdraw from the contest, citing health reasons.

In Palakkad, the Congress had expelled Rahul Mamkootathil, MLA, from the primary membership of the party following complaints of sexual misconduct.

In Palakkad, the names of Sandeep Varier and former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan are under consideration.

Party sources, however, indicated that there is also a possibility of a surprise woman candidate being fielded from the constituency. In Tripunithura, M Liju’s name is learnt to be under active consideration.