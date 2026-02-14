DPR survey nod for seven high-speed rail routes in Kerala

KOCHI: Kerala’s high-speed rail ambitions have received a major push, with the Union Ministry of Railways sanctioning Detailed Project Report (DPR) surveys for seven rail line projects in the state, with a speed potential of up to 160 kmph.

The move, announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, opens the door for future high-speed rail development in Kerala, even as the state was left disappointed by its exclusion from the Union Budget’s list of sanctioned high-speed rail projects.

The seven projects cleared for DPR surveys are Shoranur–Mangalore (3rd and 4th line, 307 km); Coimbatore–Shoranur (3rd and 4th line, 99 km); Shoranur–Ernakulam (3rd line, 106km), Ernakulam–Kayamkulam via Kottayam (3rd line, 115 km), Kayamkulam–Thiruvananthapuram (3rd line, 105 km), Thiruvananthapuram–Nagercoil (3rd line, 71 km), and Turavur–Ambalappuzha doubling (48 km).

Vaishnaw said the sanctioning of DPR surveys marks a crucial preparatory step towards infrastructure expansion and speed enhancement.

“After the approval of the DPR, the sanctioning of the project requires consultation with various stakeholders, including state governments, and necessary approvals,” the minister said.

Timelines for execution can’t be fixed, says min

The minister, however, indicated that timelines for execution remain uncertain. “Since sanctioning of projects is a continuous and dynamic process, exact timelines cannot be fixed,” Vaishnaw said. He said the Railways has undertaken extensive track and signalling upgrades over the past 11 years to enhance speed potential across the network.