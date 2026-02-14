Kalabhabhishekam ritual performed at Sabarimala

SABARIMALA: The kalabhabhishekam ritual was performed on the first day of the Kumbham monthly pooja at the Sabarimala hill shrine on Friday.

As part of the ritual, Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru performed brahmakalasa pooja in the presence of melshanti E D Prasad Nampoothiri at the temple mandapam at 9am. The ritual concluded with kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja, after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulated the sreekovil of the temple. Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, pushpabhishekam and padi pooja were the other rituals held.

On February 17, the concluding day of the monthly pooja, sahasrakalasam ritual will be held. Following the ritual, the temple will be closed, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly pooja after athazha pooja and Harivarasanam at 10pm.