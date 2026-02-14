Kerala first in India to adopt urban policy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved a comprehensive urban policy, billed as the first of its kind in the country, that lays out a long-term urban development roadmap for the state.

The policy envisions Kerala in 2050 as a continuous network of climate-smart towns and cities, ensuring scientific planning and good governance.

The urban policy is intended to serve as a foundational document for approaching urban development in a scientific manner, including environmentally sensitive areas. It propose to harness urbanisation to support the state’s economic growth.

The policy aims to promote inclusive development and ensure that the benefits of urbanisation are accessible to all sections of society.

First announced in the 2023-24 state budget, the government undertook nearly two years of sustained work to give final shape to it.