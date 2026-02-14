KIIFB nod for 14 projects worth Rs 689.45 crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) on Friday sanctioned 14 projects worth Rs 689.45 crore.

They include statewide expansion of Work Near Home Project: Skill Ecosystem 2.0 (Rs 153 crore), development of Kozhikode PUKC road (`166.55 crore), development of Thrissur General Hospital (Rs 136.79 crore) and development of Government Mental Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram (Rs 87.68 crore).

The director board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also gave in-principle conditional sanction to 11 projects worth Rs 8,081 crore. They include four-laning of MC road (Rs 5,217 crore), Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari rail project (Rs 1,900 crore) and land acquisition for K-Space aerospace control systems complex (Rs 600 crore).