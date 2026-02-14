Limitations immaterial in pursuit of knowledge: Governor Rajendra Arlekar

KOLLAM: The Sree Narayanaguru Open University (SGOU) has proven that age and other limitations are immaterial when it comes to the pursuit of knowledge, Governor Rajendra Arlekar has said. The Governor was inaugurating the inaugural convocation ceremony of the university at the Younus Convention Centre at Ashramam here on Friday.

Noting that the higher education sector is integral to the nation’s development, Arlkekar pointed out that modern curriculum should ensure skill development along with social transformation.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu who was the chief guest of the event said SGOU had succeed in ensuring education for the marginalised sections. “SGOU is the first footstep in the transformation of the state into a knowledge society,” she remarked. The Minister assured that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the permament campus of the university will be held soon.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal who spoke on the occasion said the university was able to transform into a knowledge centre with 76,000 learners in a short span since its inception. “The university, that has offered new generation programmes along with traditional courses, has given an immense contribution to the higher education sector,” he noted.

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani noted that SGOU plays a unique role in the state’s higher education sector that in turn serves as a model for the country. “The university has created a new model by ensuring continuing education to thousands of people whose pursuit of knowledge was disrupted due to various reasons,” she said.

Governor Arlkear handed out the certificates to the graduates.