Masjid in Kerala offers madrasa hall to perform Hindu woman’s final rites

KOTTAYAM: Normally echoing with the recitation of the Quran, the madrasa hall on Friday resonated with Hindu mantras chanted for a departed soul. At its centre lay the mortal remains of a Hindu woman lay, a ritualistic lamp casting its glow on the floor. In an increasingly fractured society, this was a rare and poignant display of communal harmony.

The Mecca Masjid at Kumaranalloor near Kottayam has upheld the message and value of religious harmony by offering its madrasa hall to place the mortal remains of Omana Rajendran, 62, who died at 7pm on Thursday night, and complete the final rites.

The family, residing in a rented house near the mosque, faced an emergency as they lacked road access to transport her body home.

Omana passed away after being admitted to a hospital for two weeks. The narrow road to her house could neither accommodate a stretcher nor a mobile freezer unit. As Omana’s husband Rajendran and daughter Jyothika were discussing about an alternative to initiate the funeral rituals, Mecca masjid committee office-bearers came forward and offered their madrasa hall.

When Rajendran accepted the offer, masjid committee president Muhammad Faisal put the matter before the committee members on their WhatsApp group.

The members agreed wholeheartedly and Omana’s body was brought to the madrasa hall for public homage by 10pm. The body remained there until Friday afternoon before being taken for cremation at the public crematorium in Muttambalam, Kottayam.