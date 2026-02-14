Misuse of footpath: Motorist’s licence suspended; Minister Ganesh Kumar hails woman’s courage

KOZHIKODE: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to suspend the driving licence of a scooter rider from Vengeri who was caught riding through a footpath at Eranjippalam in Kozhikode. The department has also ordered that the rider undergo mandatory training and pay a fine as directed by the court.

The incident came to light after visuals of a 73-year-old woman, Prabhavathy Amma of Eranhipalam, bravely stopping the rider went viral on social media. The video highlighted the increasing traffic violations and misuse of pedestrian spaces in the city.

Soon after the footage gained attention, MVD officials tracked down the rider. He appeared before authorities on Friday morning and produced the vehicle documents. A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of road safety laws.

As part of the disciplinary action, the rider will be sent for a one-week compulsory training programme at the MVD’s training centre in Edappal.

“This is not just about penalising one individual. It is about sending a strong message that footpaths are meant exclusively for pedestrians,” said Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.

The Minister personally called Prabhavathy Amma to appreciate her intervention. “Prabavathy Amma has shown exemplary civic responsibility. Her courage reminds us that road safety is a shared duty,” he said.

The minister also directed the MVD and the city traffic police to intensify enforcement measures against motorists misusing pedestrian pathways.

Prabhavathy, overwhelmed by the response, said, “I only did what any responsible citizen should do. Footpaths are for pedestrians. If we stay silent, these violations will continue.”

MVD officials also visited her residence to honour her for standing up against the traffic offence.

Officials confirmed that strict monitoring and surprise inspections will be carried out at key junctions to curb the violation. They warned that offenders will face hefty fines and possible licence suspension under the Motor Vehicles Act.