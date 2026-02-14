Obscure Kerala-Africa ties to get much-deserved attention

KOCHI: For decades, stories of migration that originate from Kerala shores have almost instinctively washed up in the Gulf, and occasionally in Europe. Africa, despite its long and layered connections with the state, has remained absent.

“This is true from the lens of scholarship as well as public imagination,” highlighted Somy Solomon, a scholar at the Kerala Council for Historical Research (KCHR).

Bringing Africa to its deserved space in both these spheres is a new joint initiative by KCHR and Norka Roots, a government body that acts as a primary interface for non-resident Keralites.

Titled ‘Mapping the Migration Profiles of Keralites in Africa’, the project will begin with a pilot study in Ethiopia. “The trade links between Kerala and parts of Africa date back roughly two millennia. Archaeological evidence has hinted at these exchanges, but comprehensive studies have remained limited,” said Dineshan Vadakkiniyil, KCHR director.

Indeed, migration in Kerala’s popular vocabulary almost exclusively conjures images of West Asia or Europe, and Africa occupies a neglected space. “The new initiative is an attempt to fill that void,” Dineshan added.

If earlier movements between Kerala and Africa were shaped by commerce, it deepened during the colonial era and continues to date in modern migration patterns.

“The study, too, is structured along similar phases. Historical, colonial, and contemporary,” Somy said.

Elaborating further, she added, “In addition to individual journeys of people, the linkages between Africa and Kerala have also been part of a wider institutional setting. For example, Kollam is the primary processing hub for African raw cashew nuts in India.”

Interestingly, Ethiopia, too, had institutional engagement with Kerala once. “They had invited teachers and administrators to serve there,” highlighted Somy.