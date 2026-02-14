Plantation worker killed in wild boar attack in Kollam district

KOLLAM: A plantation worker was killed in a wild boar attack at Chaliyekkara near Punalur on Friday morning. The victim is Raghunathan Pillai, 58, of Mangalath Puthenveedu house, Uppukuzhi.
The incident took place around 11 am. Raghunathan had been tending the garden at the manager’s bungalow of the AVT Estate. He was returning after buying breakfast when the boar charged at him suddenly. The boar gored him and knocked him to the ground.
Workers from a nearby rubber plantation rushed to the spot and chased the wild boar away. Raghunathan suffered severe injuries to his lower abdomen and thigh. He was taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Punalur but succumbed to his injuries. The body has been kept in the mortuary. The funeral will be held at 11 am on Saturday at his house.
The government has announced an immediate assistance of `10 lakh. He is survived by his wife Rajani, daughter Ranju, and son-in-law Binuraj.
P S Supal, MLA, visited the hospital and met the family members. He assured them that all eligible compensation would be secured. The MLA has also urged the authorities to consider increasing the compensation to Rs 15 lakh. An amount of Rs 10,000 has been sanctioned for funeral expenses.
Officials have been directed to explore the possibility of providing a job to a family member and to arrange support as the family does not own land or a house. Steps are also being taken to allot land under a local rehabilitation project.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a couple was injured in a fox attack at Placheri in Punalur municipality on the same morning. Babu, 65, and his wife Saji, 54, were attacked around 11.30 am when Babu tried to chase away the fox that had entered their yard. The fox suddenly turned aggressive and attacked him. Saji was injured while attempting to protect her husband. Babu suffered serious facial injuries, while Saji suffered wounds to her left eye.
Both were taken to the Taluk Hospital in Punalur and later referred to Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram after receiving emergency care. Babu has been admitted to the plastic surgery department and Saji to the ophthalmology department.
The presence of wild animals, including wild boars and elephants, has reportedly increased in the area . Following both the incidents, the forest department has begun inspections in the area.
