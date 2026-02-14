Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT check continues at Sannidhanam

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged gold theft at Sabarimala continued its inspection for the second consecutive day at Sannidhanam on Friday. The detailed examination, which began on Thursday evening after the temple closed for rituals, is aimed at bringing further clarity to the case.

The SIT, led by SP S Sashidharan, collected samples from various portions of the sreekovil, including the door frames, threshold and pillars on the southern, northern and north-eastern sides. Portions of four pillars were carefully dismantled as part of the inspection process. Officials said sample collection will continue on Friday and Saturday after the temple closes for the day. The procedures are being carried out inside a specially prepared enclosure to ensure security and maintain ritual sanctity.

A 15-member team, including gold assessment experts from the legal metrology department, is part of the operation. The collected samples will be sent to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, for detailed scientific analysis. Tests are expected to be conducted using advanced techniques such as X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy, inductively coupled plasma spectroscopy and optical emission spectroscopy.

Earlier, samples collected when the temple opened for the last Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season in November 2025, were examined at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, it was assessed that the examination there was not sufficient to accurately determine the age and quantity of the gold. Following this assessment, and with the permission of the High Court, fresh samples are now being collected for a more comprehensive analysis.